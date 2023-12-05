Mote Science Education Aquarium expected to open in 2024

article

From the ground up, the Mote Science Education Aquarium is taking shape at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota County.

"Students and teachers can come drop off buses here, go right into the classrooms," said Dan Bebak the Vice President of Mote Marine Aquarium.

Once you step inside, you will be immersed in exhibits highlighting the importance of the oceans.

"It has a protective coating on it, but this is all clear, so the guests will be able to walk under here, so this is the deep end of the tank. We have about 30 feet of water on top of us here," Bebak said during a tour.

READ: More than 200 turtles rescued, treated for hypothermia at New England aquarium

To celebrate how far they’ve come, the tallest beam was signed by supporters as Mote Marine inches closer to the finish.

Mote Marine has raised $110 million dollars towards the aquarium.

They still have $20 million left to raise.

"110,000 square feet, a million gallons of seawater, an iconic structure that will be seen by 52 million vehicles a year as they go by," said Dr. Michael P. Crosby the President and CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

The main goal of Mote Marine is to reach out to all sections of the community and children of all ages and backgrounds.

READ: Historic exceptional students center opens in Hillsborough County

In Sarasota and Manatee Counties there are more than 24,000 Title 1 students.

Mote Marine will be giving a day pass for those students and their families to visit the aquarium.

"They are going to learn about the science that Mote is doing through all the exhibitory, learn the importance of the science and learn about their connections to the ocean. Why it matters," said Dr. Crosby.

Three STEM teaching labs will allow students from the area and surrounding counties to get hands on.

"It’s just an opportunity for students to be able to really dig in and explore things in our stem teaching laboratories as well as the aquarium itself," said Aly Busse the Associate Vice President of Education.

With the possibility of welcoming more than 700,000 visitors each year, Mote Marine hopes to inspire the next generation of scientists and stewards of the sea.

"We know every student won’t want to become a marine biologist but we really want the opportunity to allow students to explore marine science, we live so close to the ocean and to be able to have students be able to see what’s right off their coast," said Busse.

Construction on Mote Science Education Aquarium is expected to be finished by the end of 2024.