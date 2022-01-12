Mother, 2 children dead in apparent murder-suicide, Pasco deputies say

A woman and two children were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Pasco County, according to deputies.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the bodies of a woman and two children were found at a location in the Lake Padgett area of Land O' Lakes.

Investigators say the initial investigation indicates a mother killed her children and then took her own life.

"All parties are accounted for and there is no public safety threat," the sheriff's office said in a tweet about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.