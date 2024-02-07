Mother of 16-year-old who shot another teen in Clearwater arrested for witness tampering

After her 16-year-old son was arrested for manslaughter on Jan. 31, a Pinellas Park woman tried to get a witness to lie to investigators, according to police.

According to authorities, 39-year-old Laquanda Lancaster's son was arrested after he shot another 16-year-old inside an apartment in the 1200 block of Engman Street on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Investigators say that witnesses told them that the two boys were "play fighting" when Lancaster's son picked up a gun that went off and hit the victim, according to information released on Feb. 1.

READ: Clearwater man accused of using company card to buy over $31K worth of lottery tickets

The Clearwater Police Department says the victim died after being taken to Morton Plant Hospital.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriffs Office

Officials say Lancaster called Michael Pinckney's brother on Feb. 1 to tell Pinckney to lie to law enforcement.

According to an affidavit, Lancaster told witnesses to alter their story regarding the shooting to match her and other witnesses. Police say that Pinckney told the truth despite Lancaster's attempt to change his story.

READ: Lake Wales physical therapist arrested for secretly recording changing room in his office

After being read her rights, officials say Lancaster confessed to trying to prevent Pinckney from telling the truth.

Laquanda Lancaster was arrested on Monday and charged with tampering with a witness.

Lancaster has an extensive criminal history. She was previously charged with child abuse, elderly abuse/neglect, theft and various drug-related offenses.