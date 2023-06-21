Ex-girlfriend testifies against Tampa man accused of beating baby to death

Defendant Enrico Adams sat stone faced as his ex-girlfriend testified against him in his murder trial.

Adams was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in the death of a 17-month-old baby, almost four years ago.

RELATED: Tampa man accused of beating 1-year-old to death heads to trial

The baby’s mother, Shirley Hunter, testified that on the morning of December 1, 2019 her son, JaMarcus Howard, was in his crib but wasn’t waking up.

"He was cold, and he had something red, like fruit punch, or blood on his nose," said Hunter.

Enrico Adams' ex-girlfriend is the mother of the child he's accused of killing.

Hunter said she tried performing CPR and later paramedics on the scene tried to revive the child, but it was too late. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy revealed the child died of blunt force trauma to his abdomen and vital organs.

READ: Safety Harbor father accused of ‘vigorously’ shaking infant daughter

When prosecutor, Jennifer Johnson, asked Hunter what could’ve possibly caused her baby’s death she said she had no idea.

But prosecutors told the jury they do know what happened. They argued that Enrico Adams beat the baby to death while he was in his care.

They said the day before his death, Hunter headed to a laundromat and left JaMarcus with her then boyfriend, Adams.

The child was left alone with Enrico which is when prosecutors say he beat the one-year-old.

Hunter explained when she returned home the baby was already asleep in his crib. The next day the baby’s lifeless body was discovered by Hunter.

Johnson said all the evidence points to Adams.

READ: Ohio father admits to fatally shooting 3 young sons at home, prosecutors say

"His little body in those photographs and the evidence in this case is going to tell you exactly what that man did to him," argued Johnson.

Adams was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

But defense attorney John Crawford said Adams didn’t hurt the baby and accused Hunter of abuse.

They pointed to a text message, were in a moment of frustration, she threatened to punch her own son.

"Those are not the words of Enrico Adams, those are the only evidence that you’re going to hear in this case of any talk of anyone abusing JaMarcus Howard," argued the defense.

The trial resumes tomorrow.