Osprey mother of 2 remains in ICU after 4th of July fireworks hit her head

A 32-year-old Osprey mother remains in the ICU after being hit in the back of the head by a firework on July 4.

"Brittany is an incredible mom, sister, friend, human being, and she’s very loved by her community," said her sister, Ashley Spangler.

On the Fourth of July, Brittany Spangler celebrated just as anyone else would.

"It started off just hanging out at the beach and at some point in time they got on a boat and one of the people on the boat was shooting off fireworks," said Ashley.

Brittany Spanglers family hasnt left her side. Courtesy: Ashley Spangler

One person’s actions aboard that boat would forever alter Brittany's life.

"One of the fireworks that got shot off ended up going in the wrong direction and hit Brittany dead in the back of her head," said Ashley.

Brittany was taken by helicopter from Venice to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.

"I think the outcome could have been a lot different, and we are just very thankful she’s alive at this point, but we do have a very long road ahead of us," said her sister.

Brittany, a single mother of two, remains in the ICU. Her family including her sister haven’t left her side.

"A big concern and stress is making sure Brittany, when she comes home, has no stress and anxiety or have to worry about anything. We want her just to be able to recover. We don’t even know when she will be coming home. The timeline is really unclear," shared her sister.

The Venice and Osprey communities are working to support the mother and her sons.

While the 4th of July is over, Brittany's family said this message should not be forgotten.

"Firework safety is very important people should be making sure to follow directions, use them properly. Just be safe about it," said Ashley.

Her sister continues to fight for the moment she can return home to her sons.

"She is a fighter. Anybody that knows her would tell her that. She is so strong and brave," shared Ashley.

To find out how to support Brittany, click here.