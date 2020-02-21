Motorcyclist dies in Polk County crash, deputies say

A crash between a pickup truck and motorcycle claimed the life of one person, according to Polk County deputies.

The crash occurred on Highway 17/92, just north of Davenport on Thursday around noon. According to preliminary evidence, deputies said 67-year-old Lorraine Anderson, from Ontario, Canada, was heading south on U.S. 17/92. She was driving a brown 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck.

Meanwhile, deputies said 28-year-old Christian Figueroa Rondon was heading north on a red-and-white 2014 Honda 650 motorcycle.

Deputies said Anderson starting making a left turn, to head east into the Kissimmee South Mobile Home and RV Park. They said she crossed into the path of Rondon’s motorcycle, and both crashed into one another.

Rondon was ejected from his motorcycle, deputies said. It doesn’t appear that distracted driving or speeding were factors by either driver.

Deputies said Rondon passed away at the scene. They said he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

