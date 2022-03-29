Motorcyclist hospitalized in Ellenton hit-and-run; Florida troopers search for driver of SUV

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left the scene in Manatee County after crashing into a motorcycle.

Troopers said the collision occurred Monday around 3:25 p.m. The driver of a black Nissan SUV – with model years likely between 2008 and 2010 – was heading east on U.S. Highway 301. Officials said the unknown driver was "negotiating a left curve" east of the 45th Avenue intersection in Ellenton.

Meanwhile, the 56-year-old man riding a motorcycle was traveling in front of the SUV when the front right of the SUV collided with the motorcycle.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV fled, continuing east on U.S. 301. The motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the SUV had a Florida license tag, with damage to the front right side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 941-751-8350.