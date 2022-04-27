Motorcyclist illegally passing vehicles dies in head-on crash, deputies say

A motorcyclist who deputies say was speeding and illegally passing vehicles was killed in a vehicle crash in Lakeland Tuesday evening.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Lani Kyle Youngblood, 46, of Lakeland, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane on Maine Avenue at a high rate of speed while passing vehicles in the opposite lane, when he hit a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage head-on while trying to re-enter the westbound lanes.

Upon impact, Youngblood was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in a water-filled ditch on the north shoulder of the roadway, according to PCSO.

Youngblood died at the scene.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

The road was closed for about one and half hours during the investigation, which is ongoing.