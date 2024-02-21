Motorcyclist killed after crash near Pasco County convenience store: FHP

A 30-year-old Plant City man died at a local hospital after a crash on Hicks Road on Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says a 39-year-old New Port Richey woman was driving a Hyundai Tucson south on Hicks Road around 10:30 p.m. According to officials, the Plant City man was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle north on the same road.

READ: Pasco County woman crashes into Wesley Chapel Beef O’Brady’s: FHP

North of Shady Drive, troopers say the New Port Richey woman tried to turn left into the parking lot of Hicks Discount and entered the path of the motorcycle.

The Hyundai was hit by the motorcycle, according to authorities.

FHP says the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital which is where he died from his injuries.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter