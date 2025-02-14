Motorcyclist killed in crash, investigation underway in Dunedin

The Brief A motorcycle rider died in a crash early Friday on Bayshore Blvd. in Dunedin. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has not released details on the circumstances surrounding the crash or the person who died.



A motorcycle rider died after a crash early Friday in Dunedin, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Bayshore Blvd., PCSO said.

Both lanes of Bayshore Blvd. will likely remain closed for several hours, according to deputies.

What we don't know:

PCSO has not said anything else about the circumstances surrounding the crash or the rider who died.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

