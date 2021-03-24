Motorcyclist survives brush with train after trying to beat gates

article

A motorcyclist is recovering after a close call Wednesday morning. Tampa police say he fell off his bike right in front of a train.

It happened at the crossing along the 2600 block of Hillsborough Avenue. Police say the rider was trying to beat the crossing arms but broke one of the gates instead. He then lost control and fell.

The train conductor noticed the broken gate and hit the brakes.

The bottom of the train still hit the man, who was not publicly named. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.