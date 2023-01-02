Mourners pay final respects to Pope Benedict XVI as he lies in state at the Vatican

Tens of thousands of the faithful spent hours in line to pay their final respects to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as he lies in state at the Vatican this week.

Mourners came from around the world to say their goodbyes Monday before the former pope’s funeral on Thursday. On the other side of the world in the Tampa Bay area, Christians like Major Peterson were moved by his legacy.

"It's sad to see a world leader like that to pass away, and I'm sure a lot of people are sad," said Major Peterson, a Bloomingdale resident.

Pope Benedict reigned for eight years until he resigned in 2013, making him the first pope in 600 years to step down. He died Saturday at 95 years old.

"My wife broke down and cried. I wasn’t quite as sad, because I, personally, didn't agree with some of his decisions. I thought he could have taken more actions on some things, but let's not speak poorly of the dead or our leaders," said John Moraites, a Catholic and Tampa resident.

Part of Pope Benedict’s time spent in the role included criticism. He led the Catholic Church at the height of the clergy’s sexual abuse scandals, and some said he could have done more.

"I have a great deal of hard feelings. You might guess at my age, I'm quite familiar with some of that," said Moraites. "So hopefully that will not occur ever again. Yeah. So, I didn't leave the church as a result of this, but I know many people that did leave the church."

Pope Benedict worked to reenergize the faith in Europe.

"He was a quiet man, a great intellect, someone who is a clear teacher, taught the truth of the faith in a beautiful, very accessible way and so forth," said Father Len Plazewski of Christ the King Catholic Church in Tampa.

He was a very different pope from his predecessor Pope John Paul II and his successor Pope Francis.

The Diocese of Venice sent FOX13 a statement saying in part: "Pope Benedict XVI was firmly committed to the restoration of the unity of the followers of Jesus. He was truly an intellectual and theologian of great depth and his writings and homilies will certainly be a point of reference for the Church in the future."

Some Tampa Bay area Catholics agree that his impact is lasting.

"I think the church is a better place today as a result of some of his doctrines. I think, as any member of the church, we have to take the good the bad with any church," said Moraites.

Pope Benedict’s viewing will last two more days before his funeral. The former pope’s longtime secretary said his last words were "Lord, I love you."