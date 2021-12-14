Move over, pumpkins; Hunsader Farms welcomes Santa Claus

It’s a Bradenton farm known for its pumpkin festival that draws visitors from across the country. But Hunsader Farms says its "Country Christmas" is just as charming.

For two weekends in December, the Hunsader family transforms part of its 1,000-acre farm along County Road 675 into a winter wonderland, full of Christmas-themed activities.

"We have snow tubing, we have hayrides, 300,000-plus Christmas lights, a mechanical reindeer," said Austin Hunsader, who helps run the farm with his family. "We have train rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, and Santa Claus will be here too."

The family farm dates back to the mid-1960s, and the Hunsaders have been operating their pumpkin festival for 30 years. The Christmas festival has only been around for about five, however, Austin says, word is spreading quickly.

"It’s really nice seeing families come in and have a great time with their children," he continued. "And they do come back year after year, so we know we’re doing something right."

Admission is $12, and children ages 5 and under are free, as is parking. The "Country Christmas" will be open Friday, December 17 through Sunday, December 19, from 6 to 10 p.m.

LINK: For more information, visit www.hunsaderfarms.com/country-christmas

