Mulberry to enter space race, create jobs at home with clean hydrogen fuel plant

It's a big step towards the future of sustainable energy in Florida. Crews officially broke ground on a new clean hydrogen fuel plant in Polk County on Tuesday.

It'll eventually mean hundreds of jobs and launch Mulberry into the space race.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed paperwork with LowCarbon Hydrogen Corporation while he was in South Korea earlier this year.

READ: Man accused of jumping into Busch Gardens alligator enclosure arrested

The global, eco-friendly company, uses natural gas to make hydrogen fuel, which gives off water vapor instead of carbon dioxide.

Hydrogen has a number of benefits including the fact it is clean, renewable provides a lot of power for the amount of space it takes up, which makes it a good fuel for NASA and other space endeavors.

File: Rocket launch

Tuesday's groundbreaking symbolizes the collaboration between LowCarbon, Tampa's Ocean Green Hydrogen, Space Florida and the state government working together to develop the clean hydrogen hub.

Along with increasing Polk County’s profile, local leaders are excited for the new plant to benefit the people who live here.

READ: USF professor set to reemerge after living 100 days underwater conducting record-breaking research

"It's going to bring 150 on-site jobs with minimum salaries starting at $60,000 and here in Polk County, that's a big deal," said District 49 representative Melony Bell.

Hillsborough County officials are also intrigued and were in attendance to learn more about potentially bringing a similar operation to their neck of the woods in the near future.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed paperwork with LowCarbon Hydrogen Corporation while he was in South Korea earlier this year.

"I think when you consider our strong and environmental record, along with Hillsborough being the epicenter of the Tampa bay economy with our airport and port Tampa Bay, we’re really at the forefront of environmental protection," said Hillsborough Commissioner Ken Hagem. "So, I think it makes a lot of sense for Hillsborough to follow this project and consider this technology."

READ: Prominent Florida family linked to plane that flew over DC, crashed in Virginia mountains

The plant will be on ten acres located about five miles south of state road sixty on old highway 37.

It's close to I-4, and a short hop to the Space Coast.

Site of Mulberry's future hydrogen plant.

Its location will also strategically be near natural gas pipelines that will help fuel the initial hydrogen production. The company looked at several different sites across the state, before choosing mulberry for exactly those reasons.

Once construction begins, it’s estimated to take a little more than a year, before the plant is completed.