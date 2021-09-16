Multiple students arrested after brawl at Florida school, officials say

Multiple students were arrested at a Florida high school after a brawl, the district said.

Seminole County Public Schools confirmed to FOX 35 on Thursday that there was a large brawl amongst female students at Seminole High School. Multiple students were arrested.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

They said that all students involved will be disciplined per the Seminole County Public Schools Code of Conduct, adding that the "school will be sharing with students that there's zero tolerance for these kind of incidents on our campus"

The Seminole High School Principal also sent a message to families after the incident, which read in part:

"I am writing you to inform you of an incident that occurred this morning on our Main Campus. I regret to share that some of our students engaged in a brawl that created an unsafe environment for our students and my faculty and staff. It took my administrative team, teachers, and law enforcement officers to break up the melee. Several students conducted themselves in a manner that can only be described as ungovernable. All parties who participated in the brawl were arrested at my request.

"I will not tolerate such behavior on this great campus. Exacerbating the matter was a crowd of students who encircled the incident. For their safety, it is imperative that students take themselves away from such incidents, not engage closer to them. I fully expect this incident to be on social media. I am grateful to my team members and Sanford Police for their quick intervention.

"I am sorry to share this unfortunate news, but I wanted to ensure you heard it directly from me."

This story is developing, check back for updates.