Tampa murder defendant getting second chance may no longer want to represent himself

Notorious murder defendant Teddy Baltimore Smith was back in a Tampa courtroom today.

Smith was convicted three years ago of killing a man during a road rage incident.

In August 2019, a jury convicted Smith of killing Gilbert Serna for spitting out of a truck window. Serna was the passenger in a utility truck, when he spat out the window, and it landed on Smith’s black BMW.

Gilbert Serna was killed during the road rage incident.

Prosecutors say Smith jumped out of the car and stabbed him to death. At his sentencing, Smith blamed the victim for provoking him.

Smith was sentenced to decades in prison, but a mistake made by a judge is giving him a second chance. The Second District Court of Appeal made a rare decision to grant Smith a new trial.

They ruled the judge made a mistake in not allowing Smith to represent himself, something he’s wanted to do. Denying him that right was an error that deserved a do-over.

However, during Monday morning's hearing Smith's new lawyer, Jeff Marshall, announced that he would be the attorney of record to the court.

"Mr. Smith is here and in custody, and I’m representing him," stated Marshall.

From the beginning, Smith has wanted to act as his own attorney, also referred to as going ‘pro se’, but there are hints he may be changing his mind.

"I’ve cleared my calendar for Sept. 5. I have one conflict, but I will sort that out by the time we go to trial," Marshall explained.

Tampa Judge Melissa Polo sentenced Smith to 28 years in prison, but now his conviction and that sentence have been thrown out.

Smith‘s trial is set for Sept. 5 and expected to last one week.