Naked Florida woman accused of battery punches firefighter trying to get her to cover up: PCSO

The Brief A naked Florida woman is accused of punching a female firefighter who tried to cover her up. Laylani Sullivan was arrested and charged with battery by strangulation, battery on a firefighter, resisting with violence, and resisting without violence. The firefighter was not injured.



A battery complaint ended with a naked Florida woman wearing handcuffs after investigators said she punched a female firefighter who tried to get her to cover up.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home on Cypress Trails Drive in Polk City on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. for a reported battery complaint.

The victim claimed to have been hit, bit and strangled by 24-year-old Laylani Jonquille Sullivan.

READ: Lawsuit accuses Polk County Sheriff’s Office of failures during 2016 child rape investigation

It was also reported by the victim that Sullivan was heavily intoxicated and naked outside the home.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said Sullivan resisted their attempts to get her secured.

READ: Florida man with thermos inserted in body caught sneaking it into Polk County Jail: ‘Put it up the exit ramp'

When a female firefighter from Polk County Fire Rescue tried to put something on Sullivan to cover her up, Sullivan punched her on the chest.

The firefighter was not injured.

Sullivan was arrested and charged with battery by strangulation, battery on a firefighter, resisting with violence, and resisting without violence.