NASA chief at Sun 'n Fun: Americans will walk on the moon in 2028 during Artemis IV mission

The Brief During day two of the Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman spoke to a crowd about what they've learned from the recent Artemis II mission, as well as what's in the pipeline when it comes to future space missions. In 2028, during the Artemis IV mission, Isaacman says Americans will walk on the moon once again. The week-long event runs until April 19.



During day two of the Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman spoke to a crowd about what they've learned from the recent Artemis II mission and what's to come in the next couple of years.

What we know:

During Artemis II, the astronauts made a historic 10-day trip around the moon and traveled the furthest into space than ever before.

Isaacman stated that Artemis III will launch in 2027 to conduct testing in Earth's orbit. That same year, the agency will focus on building a moon base and landing robots on the lunar South Pole to perform extensive scientific observations, research, and testing.

In 2028, during the Artemis IV mission, Isaacman says Americans will walk on the moon once again.

What they're saying:

"We're working with industry, academia—I mean, there are going to be university students here in America and all around the world building scientific instruments and tech demonstrations who are going to be on the moon for the next couple of years," Isaacman said. "We're going to do this to learn everything we can from a scientific and economic perspective. Can we unlock a lunar economy? That'd be pretty cool."

Dig deeper:

So why do all this? Isaacman says it's necessary so we can one day send Americans to Mars.

Isaacman also invited eleven-year-old Hilt Boling to speak to the crowd at the hangar. Hilt went viral online after being interviewed by a CNN reporter at the Kennedy Space Center for the Artemis II mission launch earlier this month.

He answered the reporter's question by saying, "We're going to the freakin' moon!" and has now been dubbed the "freakin' moon kid."

"I hope the Artemis program inspires people to get into the space program to build and launch rockets and things," Hilt said. "I hope this next generation wants to work for NASA at some point or not."

For the first time ever at Sun 'n Fun, guests also got to see NASA's Super Guppy aircraft, which has one of the largest cargo bays by diameter in the world. It has moved spacecraft parts dating all the way back to the Apollo missions, up to the heat shields for Artemis II.

What's next:

Isaacman says he plans on bringing more cool aircraft to Sun 'n Fun in the future.

The week-long event featuring daily air shows and exhibitions runs until April 19.