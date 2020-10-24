National Drug Take-Back Day Locations

The drug take back event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means for residents to dispose of prescription drugs while also educating the general public about the potential for opioid abuse if medications fall into the wrong hands.

In Hillsborough County - 10am to 2pm:

Four collection sites will be accepting unwanted medication, electronic cigarettes, and vaping devices. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will man the following two locations:

Walmart

7011 West Waters Ave

Tampa, FL 33634

Brandon Regional Hospital

Brandon Medical Plaza

425 S Parsons Ave

Brandon, FL 33511

The Tampa Police Department will man the remaining two locations:

CVS

3102 W Gandy Blvd

Tampa, FL 33611

Walmart

1505 N Dale Mabry Highway

Tampa, FL 33607

In Pinellas County - 10am to 2pm:

South County Locations:

Kenneth City Police Department

-4600 58th Street North, Kenneth City

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at St. Pete Beach Community Center

-7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach

St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD Headquarters)

-1301 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Mid County Locations:

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Sheriff's Administration Building

-10750 Ulmerton Road, Largo

Pinellas Park Police Department at Walmart

-8001 U.S. Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park

On Top of the World (Residents Only) - East Activity Auditorium

-2069 World Parkway Boulevard East, Clearwater



Largo Police Department (LPD Headquarters)

-201 Highland Avenue North, Largo



North County Locations:

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office North District Station

-2496 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin

In Pasco County - 10am to 2pm:

There will be two location within Pasco:

-Wiregrass Mall Garage: 28211 Paseo Dr., Wesley Chapel

-Pasco Sheriff's Administration: 8700 Citizens Dr., New Port Richey

In Sarasota County - 10am to 2pm:

• Sarasota Police Department Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota

• Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, 3500 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota