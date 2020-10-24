National Drug Take-Back Day Locations
Tampa Bay, Florida - The drug take back event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means for residents to dispose of prescription drugs while also educating the general public about the potential for opioid abuse if medications fall into the wrong hands.
In Hillsborough County - 10am to 2pm:
Four collection sites will be accepting unwanted medication, electronic cigarettes, and vaping devices. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will man the following two locations:
Walmart
7011 West Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33634
Brandon Regional Hospital
Brandon Medical Plaza
425 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
The Tampa Police Department will man the remaining two locations:
CVS
3102 W Gandy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Walmart
1505 N Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL 33607
In Pinellas County - 10am to 2pm:
South County Locations:
Kenneth City Police Department
-4600 58th Street North, Kenneth City
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at St. Pete Beach Community Center
-7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach
St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD Headquarters)
-1301 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Mid County Locations:
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Sheriff's Administration Building
-10750 Ulmerton Road, Largo
Pinellas Park Police Department at Walmart
-8001 U.S. Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park
On Top of the World (Residents Only) - East Activity Auditorium
-2069 World Parkway Boulevard East, Clearwater
Largo Police Department (LPD Headquarters)
-201 Highland Avenue North, Largo
North County Locations:
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office North District Station
-2496 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin
In Pasco County - 10am to 2pm:
There will be two location within Pasco:
-Wiregrass Mall Garage: 28211 Paseo Dr., Wesley Chapel
-Pasco Sheriff's Administration: 8700 Citizens Dr., New Port Richey
In Sarasota County - 10am to 2pm:
• Sarasota Police Department Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota
• Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, 3500 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota