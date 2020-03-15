National Guard, Memorial Health to set up drive-through COVID-19 testing

article

The Florida National Guard has called up all of its medical professionals to form a medical task force. On Sunday Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Memorial Health System and the National Guard are working together to set up drive-through testing for COVID-19.

DeSantis said they will be set up in Broward County because Florida has seen more cases in Broward than any other county in Florida.

As of Sunday, Florida had a total of 115 COVID-19 patients, with seven Florida residents who were diagnosed and being cared for out-of-state.

Four Florida residents died from the disease as of Sunday. Three passed away in Florida and one died in California.



If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

