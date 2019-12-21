Navy airman Mohammed Haitham laid to rest 

article

Funeral services were held Saturday for Navy airman Mohammed "Mo" Haitham.

The 19-year-old Lakewood High graduate was one of three sailors killed in the attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola on December 6.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office escorted his remains to St. Petersburg’s First Baptist Church.

Governor Desantis ordered the flags at the state capitol and government buildings in St. Petersburg to be lowered to half-staff to honor Haitham.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shared photos from the funeral procession on its Facebook and Twitter pages.



