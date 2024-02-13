Near-death experience inspires Bay Area man to share faith and food with the homeless

Kenny Williams and his friends are on a mission to feed the homeless and share their faith one hot dog at a time.

Williams started a non-profit in 2018 called God’s Dogs.

"I do it because God's been so good to me, that it's, you know, it was a way to give back," said Williams. "An easy way to share his love. You know."

READ: Theater program in Tampa specially designed for children and young adults with special needs

Williams is a farmer who retired after he suffered a life-threatening injury in 2017.

Williams created the non-profit God's Dogs to help share food and faith with the homeless.

"I should be dead by now. I had an accident and lost my hand with explosives and by the grace of God, I survived," Williams shared.

Now, to celebrate his faith, every Tuesday, rain or shine, Williams and his friends travel around Hillsborough County with a hot dog cart, giving away free frankfurters to the homeless.

READ: 101-year-old Bay Area Buffalo Soldier continues inspiring others decades after almost losing life in WWII

"I go downtown Tampa and then everybody that has been helping usually goes home at that point," Williams explained. "But then I go down Busch and through Temple Terrace, Seffner and Riverview, Gibsonton, and up in Ruskin and, you know, so it takes quite a while."

Kenny Williams lost his hand in an accident and nearly died.

Williams does have help. "Doc" is a volunteer who's been pitching in for years. He knows firsthand how it feels to be homeless.

"I understand their pain and struggle, and it’s real hard when you are out there on the streets with nothing," "Doc," said.

READ: Lakeland homeless shelter faces crisis as hospitals dump patients on its doorstep: 'They lied to me'

Williams and his friends usually give away between 500 or 600 hot dogs, feeding about 150 to 250 people.

Williams hands out hot dogs to the homeless once a week.

"I think it's probably one of the better things that's ever happened to me, you know, because it's, my relationship with the Lord is, so much stronger," Williams added.

READ: Tampa community remembers 110 homeless people who died last year

For Williams, the joy of giving outweighs the satisfaction of receiving.

Williams says his experience has strengthened his relationship with God.

"It's just awesome. It's the greatest blessing that I want to give unconditionally. It is the greatest gift you can give yourself. You know, it's like. I mean, that's what Christ said. He gave unconditionally," Williams explained.

Williams has given away more than 100,000 hot dogs.