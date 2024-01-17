Theater program in Tampa specially designed for children and young adults with special needs

article

A unique theater program tailored for children and young adults with special needs is changing lives by providing a creative outlet for them to perform on stage.

Dance moves are contiguous at the Penguin Project in Tampa.

"It is so much fun, and it's my favorite thing in the world," said Nora Paine, Director Penguin Project. "They are so excited to do everything and anything. They love singing and acting and dancing, and we have a great time every night that we do rehearsal."

The Penguin Project is a theater program specially designed for 8-year-olds and young adults with special needs.

"They're wonderful actors and wonderful singers and wonderful dancers, and they have so much fun building these characters everytime," Paine said.

The rehearsals provide friendships and camaraderie among the young actors, outshining any limitations imposed by their conditions. Peer mentors work with the actors to create a supportive community that embraces everyone for who they are.

"The peer mentors and the artists do work together, all of the lines and all of the singing and dancing and the peer mentors are there to be a helping hand and encouragement, but they're on stage with them through the show," Paine explained.

This is the 6th year for the program that is having a positive effort on the participants.

"It is, like, so fun to act and is really likes good," said Caden Jones. "And this is my first year doing it this year."

"I do theater performance, you know, and, uh, everybody were all of my friends," shared Anthony Mastella.

Paul Mastella, is Anthony's father. He said, "It really brightens my heart to see what Nora has done with them."

"Theater helps everybody. It helps build self-confidence. It helps build leadership skills. It helps build community. Working together towards one common goal," Paine said.

The theater program is a place where the stage becomes a canvas and differences are not just accepted but celebrated. This year they will be doing Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Performances will be on April 19th, 20th and 21st at the new Tampa Performing Arts Center, and tickets will go on sale at the end of January, beginning of February.