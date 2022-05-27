Nearly 2.2 million Floridians expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend

Gas prices are at an all-time high going into Memorial Day weekend, with the average price for regular unleaded in Florida being $4.58 per gallon.

Nationally, gas prices are $1.71 more than this time last year.

Despite the high prices, nearly 2.2 million Floridians are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday weekend.

Most travelers will be driving to their destinations, according to AAA The Auto Club.

READ: Carnival Cruise catches fire off coast of Grand Turk

There’s pent-up demand for travel coming out of the pandemic, so people are going to spend money on travel but will be forced to save in other ways.

"More often than not, you are going to find people who are reallocating their budgets, maybe spending a little more on gasoline, a little less on the type of hotel they are staying at and spending less on shopping and dining out," said Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for AAA.

MORE: 'I'm human as well': TPA officer balances law enforcement with kindness among traveling passengers

Airlines are also being impacted by the high fuel costs. Consumers are feeling it when they buy their plane tickets.

The price of jet fuel is twice as much as it was last year, according to federal data. However, it doesn’t seem to deter people from getting on a plane.

Tampa International Airport is anticipating a summer travel season for the record books.

Advertisement

"We are expecting to set records this summer. On peak days we anticipate seeing 70 to 75 thousand passengers travel through our facility, perhaps even more," said Adam Bouchard, the VP of Operations at TPA.