Nearly 40 coronavirus-related deaths occurred among six nursing homes in Manatee, Sarasota counties

Nursing homes in Florida -- deemed as "ground zero" by the governor -- continue to face a growing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, including facilities within Manatee and Sarasota counties.

On Saturday, the medical examiner's office confirmed the total COVID-19 specific deaths within the following long-term care facilities:

Braden River Rehabilitation Center: 12

Riviera Palms Rehabilitation Center: 8*

Brookdale Deer Creek Sarasota: 7

Sarasota Point Rehabilitation Center: 5

The Springs at Lake Pointe Woods: 2

Tarpon Point Nursing and Rehabilitation: 1

*The management company that oversees Braden River and Riviera Palms told FOX 13 there were a total of 12 deaths at Riviera Palms.

Last week, the Manatee County Department of Health said one or more traveling employees of a nursing home may have spread COVID-19 to patients.