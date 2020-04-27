Nearly 40 coronavirus-related deaths occurred among six nursing homes in Manatee, Sarasota counties
Nursing homes in Florida -- deemed as "ground zero" by the governor -- continue to face a growing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, including facilities within Manatee and Sarasota counties.
On Saturday, the medical examiner's office confirmed the total COVID-19 specific deaths within the following long-term care facilities:
Braden River Rehabilitation Center: 12
Riviera Palms Rehabilitation Center: 8*
Brookdale Deer Creek Sarasota: 7
Sarasota Point Rehabilitation Center: 5
The Springs at Lake Pointe Woods: 2
Tarpon Point Nursing and Rehabilitation: 1
*The management company that oversees Braden River and Riviera Palms told FOX 13 there were a total of 12 deaths at Riviera Palms.
Last week, the Manatee County Department of Health said one or more traveling employees of a nursing home may have spread COVID-19 to patients.