Nearly a million lights dazzle together to form this Dover holiday display

A beautiful holiday light display has opened in Dover with social distancing in mind.

The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds is home to The Wonderland of Lights & Santa’s Village. Through Dec. 27, you can drive through this incredible light display.

Gates open at 6 p.m. nightly. Organizers suggest arriving early considering it has been a popular holiday destination so far this season. They said they used nearly a million Christmas lights to create the festive display.

After driving through the lights, you have the opportunity to visit Santa’s Village where there is entertainment, animals, food and drink vendors -- and, of course, Santa.

