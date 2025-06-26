Neighbor describes tornado lifting mobile home off the ground: 'The Lord really took care of this woman'

The Brief Doorbell video shows a tornado tossing a mobile home at Ranchero Village in Largo on Wednesday night. A 76-year-old woman was inside the home when it lifted and came back down. She survived with minor injuries, but her cat has not been found.



A tornado ripped through parts of Largo on Wednesday evening, lifting a mobile home off the ground with a woman and her cat still inside.

Tracey McClelland, a neighbor at Ranchero Village Mobile Home Park, told FOX 13 she watched the home lift off its foundation during the storm. She grabbed her dog and took cover inside her own home as debris swirled through the air.

Once it was safe, McClelland says she went to check on the damage and found a 76-year-old woman standing in the doorway of the same unit that had been picked up and dropped back down. The woman appeared dazed, confused, and was calling out for her cat, which has not reappeared.

"I told her over and over again, the Lord spared you. Look at your house," McClelland said. "All you came away with was a few scratches. The Lord really took care of this woman and spared her."

The woman is now staying with her adult daughter nearby, according to McClelland.

Largo Fire Rescue confirmed several homes were damaged at both Ranchero Village and Bay Ranch mobile home communities off Ulmerton Road. No serious injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed the strength of the tornado or how long it was on the ground.

This story was reported and written by FOX 13 News using information from a firsthand interview with Ranchero Village resident Tracey McClelland, as well as updates from Largo Fire Rescue.

