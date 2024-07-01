Neighbors discuss public safety in North Tampa after recent violence

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Public safety was on the agenda for some North Tampa neighbors, a week after the Tampa Police Department hosted a community meeting to discuss the recent gun violence.

Neighbors in Terrace Park met with their city representative to learn more about the latest investigations.

"What we would like to see is more police presence. We don't see a lot. I'm assuming it is because we don't have a high crime rate. But it would be nice," said Cynthia Wingfield with the Terrace Park Neighborhood Association.

Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera meets with neighbors in the Terrace Park community to address crime on July 1, 2024.

Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera met with neighbors at Takomah Trail park to address public safety following a string of shootings and homicides.

Police are still working to solve two recent homicides in the area, including the death of Jacksonville rapper ‘Julio Foolio,’ who was killed outside of a north Tampa hotel. Three other people with him were also shot.

"When you have these kinds of homicides in your community, you want to make sure that your elected official is on it and that's what we're here to show them," said Viera.

PREVIOUS: Florida rapper Julio Foolio dead, 3 others hospitalized after shooting at Tampa hotel near USF

TPD described the recent homicides as 'one-offs.’

"As we heard from TPD, things really aren’t out of control. And thank God they're dealing with the things that have gotten out of control," said Viera.

Despite the headline-grabbing homicides, overall crime in Terrace Park and Temple Terrace is down.

READ: New Florida laws going into effect on July 1: Here are some of the highlights

TPD officers shared the crime stats for this year with neighbors.

"Like the officer said, our numbers are down. We're grateful for it," said Wingfield.

Neighbors say some of their overall concerns are more specific to their community, like addressing juvenile crime.

"A lot of the programs are gone. They're obsolete, and the kids have nothing to do for the summer," said Wingfield.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter