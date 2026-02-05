Neighbors urge St. Pete leaders to end police cooperation agreement with ICE

article

The Brief Dozens of St. Petersburg residents and faith leaders are calling on city council to end the St. Pete Police Department’s cooperation agreement with ICE. The agreement is part of a federal program known as 287(g), which allows local law enforcement to work with federal immigration officials under certain conditions. City leaders say they are reviewing the issue, but no vote or action item has been scheduled yet.



Members of the St. Petersburg community are urging city leaders to cut ties between local police and federal immigration enforcement, saying the current agreement is creating fear and discouraging people from reporting crimes.

Residents packed city council chambers Thursday, asking the city to end the St. Pete Police Department’s cooperation agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as a 287(g) agreement.

"People are afraid to go to work, to the doctor, to church, even to the grocery store," said Pastor Andy Oliver.

READ: St. Pete City Council votes to pause picking developer for Historic Gas Plant District

What is a 287(g) agreement:

287(g) refers to a section of federal immigration law that allows ICE to partner with state and local law enforcement agencies. Under the agreement used in St. Pete, police said it means they can notify ICE if someone they encounter during a lawful stop or investigation has an active criminal warrant from federal immigration authorities.

A map from ICE shows agencies across the country participating in the program, with Florida leading the nation.

What they're saying:

Supporters of the program say it helps remove undocumented immigrants accused or convicted of serious crimes and improves coordination between local and federal agencies.

Opponents argue the agreement blurs the line between local policing and federal immigration enforcement, making immigrant communities less likely to trust police or report crimes.

Pastor Andy Oliver told council that fear of deportation is silencing victims.

"A social worker in our community told us undocumented women, even some green card holders, who have been raped or abused are afraid to report those crimes," Oliver said. "This agreement is not making us safer. It’s silencing survivors."

Several states have recently moved away from 287(g) agreements. Virginia’s governor ended state-level participation last month, and Maryland lawmakers passed resolutions urging agencies to do the same.

St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway addressed concerns during a community meeting Wednesday, saying he has not seen ICE activity in St. Petersburg and emphasized the limits of the agreement.

"Our job is to serve warrants, and that’s all we do," Holloway said. "We’re not going down the street asking for identification. It has to be a lawful stop or an active investigation."

What's next:

There was no action item related to the agreement on the council agenda, but some members signaled the issue is under review.

Vice Chair Richie Floyd said he shares many of the concerns raised by residents and is looking for a path forward that reflects the city’s values.

"I’m trying to find any path forward that represents what our community is asking for," Floyd said.

Floyd added he has been involved in discussions about potentially ending the agreement and will share updates with council when more information becomes available.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office also has a separate 287(g) agreement with ICE.