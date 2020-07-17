New COVID-19 test site opens in Hillsborough County with extended, weekend hours

The Hillsborough County COVID-19 task force teamed up with Tampa Family Health Centers to open up the county's eighth drive-thru testing site in Town N' Country.

The new site is at the Tampa Family Health Center on Hillsborough Avenue and Countryway Boulevard and will be open Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

"In an effort to reach out to the community as much as possible we're partnering with a lot of good organizations that already have a good footprint in the community in order to make testing more available to folks," said Jon-Paul Lavandeira, the leader for Hillsborough County's COVID-19 task force.

Medical experts say this area of western Hillsborough County is underserved.

"Underserved for us are those patients who unfortunately might not have insurance or they have insurance that might not completely fulfill their medical needs, it's also an area that might not have medical services readily available, patients might not be able to drive more than five or ten miles to get to a doctor," said Dr. Monica Rider from Tampa Family Health Centers.

The test site is free for the public but you must make an appointment, which can be done online at https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/public-safety/emergency-management/stay-safe/getting-tested.