New COVID-19 testing site opens at Ruth Eckerd Hall

With demand still high for coronavirus testing in the Tampa Bay area, more testing sites are opening, including one in Clearwater.

BayCare has setup a new drive-through site at Ruth Eckerd Hall's parking lot to make it easier for people in northern and central Pinellas County to get tested. The site will run from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

It will be first-come, first serve and while supplies last. People are encouraged to bring a referral from a doctor.

If they don't have one, they'll be screened first based on CDC guidelines.

