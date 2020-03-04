New Disney World ride opening Wednesday will be the first to feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse

article

It’s been a long time in the making, but a new ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando will be the first in any Disney theme park on the globe to feature the dynamic duo that started it all: Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

On Wednesday, guests can jump on board "Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway" at Disney Hollywood Studios. The attraction is where the “Great Movie Ride” used to be.

Engineer Goofy takes you on the train ride through the world of those classic "Mickey Mouse" cartoon shorts. In this case, guests will experience a new "short" titled, "Perfect Picnic." The ride gives visitors the impression that they are watching a cartoon featuring Mickey and Minnie come to life as the Disney characters look for the perfect place for a romantic picnic and then end up on a train ride on the “Runnamuck Railroad.”

According to WESH, the train is made of trackless cars – similar to “Rise of the Resistance” – and is kid-friendly. Riders will experience a fictional twister, take an adventure down a waterfall and even go “underwater.”

The ride features multiple dimensional sets and projections on multiple planes, as well as animatronic figures and theatrical effects.

“We’ve taken our whole grab bag of theatrical tricks and blended them together so seamlessly you won’t be able to tell what’s what,” said Kevin Rafferty, executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering. “There is more happening in each and every scene than you could possibly have time to see in just one experience.

FastPass+ is available for the new attraction through the My Disney Experience app starting March 4.

The same ride is scheduled to open at California’s Disneyland in 2022.

