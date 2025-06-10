New Florida law creates Spectrum Alert for missing children with autism
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A new Florida law that will soon take effect aims to help first responders when children with autism are reported missing.
Big picture view:
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 711 into law after the legislature unanimously passed the measure.
The law establishes the Spectrum Alert, which will operate much like the AMBER Alert, Purple Alert and Silver Alert systems, with a focus on quickly finding children with autism.
READ: New Florida law expands services, support for children with autism
Dig deeper:
When a Spectrum Alert is activated, law enforcement agencies must notify local media outlets, all on-duty officers, and neighboring counties.
Under HB 711, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will also establish a training program centered on autism spectrum disorder.
READ: Girl with autism found by Clearwater officer on jagged rocks near water at Clearwater Pass
By the numbers:
In 2024, 481 children on the autism spectrum were reported missing to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
What they're saying:
"Do law enforcement know that children with autism spectrum disorder, they flee from bright lights and heavy sounds?" State Rep. David Barrero (R-Miami Dade) said. "Or that they gravitate toward bodies of water?… The leading cause of death for children with autism is drowning, so do they go to bodies of water? This is important, I think, for law enforcement to be aware of, and receive this training."
What's next:
The law takes effect July 1, but law enforcement agencies have until July 1, 2026, to implement the full program.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Mariah Harrison.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter