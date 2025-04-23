New high-tech buoys in the Hillsborough River aim to kill harmful algae that can kill fish, wildlife

The Brief New high-tech buoys in the Hillsborough River are creating tastier and better drinking water for Tampa. The solar-powered buoys kill harmful algae and can stop toxic blooms that can kill fish and wildlife. Deployment of the buoys follows a two-year test run in the river, the main source of Tampa's drinking water.



When you turn on your spigot in Tampa, water managers said you'll get tastier, better water thanks to new hi-tech buoys in the Hillsborough River. The solar-powered buoys kill harmful algae and can stop a toxic bloom that can kill fish and wildlife.

"It's been tested in 50 countries, and it has been so effective that we are going to put it into everyday use," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor at a Wednesday morning press conference.

READ: 'Kiss of death': 84% of world's coral reefs hit by worst bleaching event on record

Local perspective:

The buoys are deployed in the river beside Tampa's water treatment plant. They generate ultrasonic waves that travel through the water, out 500 meters. Each buoy is an algae detector.

"It picks up and monitors growth of algae," said John Ring of Tampa's Water Department.

Then, using no chemicals, the ultrasonic waves kill the algae.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

"They sink down, die off, and inhibit a bloom from occurring," said Ring.

Dig deeper:

Deployment of the buoys follows a two-year test run in the river, the main source of Tampa's drinking water. Officials said the buoys kill algae in a harmless and fast way.

"The longer it's there, the more opportunity it has to grow toxins," said Ed Smith of Florida's Department of Environmental Protection.

Tampa got a state grant to test and implement the buoy system. Each buoy costs around $60,000. The company that manufactures them, LG Sonic, expects to ship two more buoys to Tampa, adding to the two currently in use.

MORE: Sen. Ashley Moody aims to roll back 60s-era citrus regulation as growers face mounting challenges

Similar ultrasonic buoys are being tested in other parts of Florida – including Brevard County, where a toxic bloom in 2021 left manatees facing starvation in the Indian River Lagoon. Officials said ultrasonic buoys could help prevent it from happening again.

"My hope is we could do just that, prevent blooms from happening in the State of Florida," said Smith.

What you can do:

He cautioned the buoys are part of a multipronged attack on harmful algae. Smith said curbing fertilizer use and changing out septic tanks are also critical for preventing toxic algae blooms.

As for the buoys, humans can't hear the frequencies they emit, and officials said they don't scare away fish and wildlife. The buoys cost around $60,000 each, but some said they are priceless if Florida's harmful and smelly algae blooms can be tamed by a buoy.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Lloyd Sowers.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: