New mega bed and breakfast opens in Davenport next to Orlando attractions

A new one-of-a-kind mega bed and breakfast in Davenport is just a stone trow away from the Orlando attractions. It's called Fantasy Island Resort Orlando.

"You can’t find anything else in the world like this," said Emmanuel Mohammed, president of Extreme Getaway homes, which owns the property.

There are 20 bedrooms in the bed and breakfast, all with en suites. Each one is themed around a movie, such as "Star Wars," "Lion King" and "Rocky."

As you enter the room, you’re welcomed by memorable music and memorabilia from the film. Downstairs, you can let your imagination run wild, and wonder what it would be like to be born into royalty.

You can even spend a few minutes on the golden throne in the living room.

Guests can also take a leisurely stroll over to the expansive dining room where you can eat on a sprawling red and black dining room set fit for King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table.

After eating, you can also burn off a few calories by throwing a few balls in the bowling alley or taking a shot at conquering one of the arcades in the game room.

The resort also has a lazy river at the pool, but you can't chill for too long. The gentle rumble of water from the waterfall will eventually be by the boom of the volcano which erupts every now and again.

The entire house rents from between $4,000 and $25,000 a night depending on the season.