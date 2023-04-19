New Polk County ordinance restricts median use, aimed at pedestrian safety

Polk County commissioners passed an ordinance Tuesday intended to prohibit the dangerous use of public rights-of-way.

Pedestrians are no longer allowed to linger in medians or initiate contact with the occupants of motor vehicles.

Commissioners say the need for the ordinance came about after noticing a near crash involving a youth sports group at a busy intersection.

A man crosses a Polk County street on a motorized scooter.

"They were standing in the center median with buckets trying to collect money as a Walmart truck almost ran over them, and it seemed like a good idea to keep people out of that median for their own safety," Polk County Commissioner Bill Braswell said.

Currently, Polk County averages 83 pedestrian and bike-related fatalities and serious injuries each year – ranking 13th worst among counties in the state.

The commission is hopeful this will help reduce those numbers and improve road safety during a time when there’s a lot of distracted driving.

A man walks along a Polk County street with a sign.,

"I think looking out for their safety trumps all of that. You know, I mean, you know, people want to stand in the median. Well, they just can't anymore. I mean, they've got to get out of the median. They can stand on the side of the road. They're less likely that to be hit," Braswell said.

The ordinance will be enforced by the Sheriff of Polk County. Failure to comply will result in fines of $25 to $500, and a third offense may result in a penalty of up to 60 days in jail.

Commissioners say enforcement won’t start immediately as they work to educate and get word of changes out to groups that may be impacted.