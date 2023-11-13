Massive dust devil spins at Florida work site: 'Run for your life!'

A video showed a massive dust devil spinning at a work site in New Port Richey last week.

FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto posted the video to Facebook, showing the dust devil spinning near Seven Springs Boulevard in New Port Richey.

Photo courtesy: Kenneth Meeks

According to Dellegatto, dust devils form on sunny days when a pocket of warm air near the surface rises quickly through cooler air above it and forms an updraft.

If the conditions are right, the updraft can begin to rotate.