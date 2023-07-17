Scientists at Florida Aquarium working to restore declining coral reefs along Florida’s coastline

The Southeast Florida coast is home to one of the largest reef barriers in the world, spanning more than 360 miles.

But now, it’s a race to restore the coral population as disease and impacts from climate change take a toll.

Coral reefs help protect our coastline from waves and storms, provide a habitat for marine life and support the economy through fishing, tourism and recreation.

However, documented declines in coral reefs could threaten the $2 billion annual revenue and estimated 70,000 jobs that depend on healthy corals.

Scientists with The Florida Aquarium Coral Conservation Program are constantly working to protect corals, using innovative technology to conduct research and even facilitate coral spawning for release.