New restaurant in Carrollwood provides unique dining experience

This is not your American-style Fried Chicken.

bb.q Chicken is a Korean franchise that has finally made its way to Tampa Bay.

"It's Korean Fried Chicken. It's not double-fried or anything. We just fry it once," shared Jade Tran, the lead server at the business that opened this month in Carrollwood. "We get the different sauces out there that you don't get here (in America)... This is Korean Fried Chicken, what it, it's not just an American experience, it's a Korean experience."

You could call it international fast food, you could call it new and unusual, but the owners of this franchise are betting that you will call it delicious.

"We cook everything fresh to order," said Benjamin Nguyen, "Honey garlic and sweet soy, we hand brush onto our golden fried chicken."

Entrées with various sauces at bb.q chicken being prepared to be served

For the timid willing to try things out, they have golden original fried chicken, easily paired with french fries or onion rings and coleslaw. For the daring, there's the Gangnam Style chicken which can be paired with Ddeok-Bokki (a Korean street food dish of rice cakes and fish cakes) and fried dumplings.

"The best way to describe Gangnam is it's more like a honey pepper sauce, so it's going to be sweet with a little kick because of the pepper, and we top it with jalapenos," explained Nguyen.

The experience is so much more than a meal.

"It's not like something you would just dip in ketchup or anything," said Tran, "You honestly could just eat it by itself or with rice."

What kind of rice, you ask?



"We also have Kimchi fried rice," said Tran with a smile.

bb.q Chicken is located in Northdale at 3805 Northdale Blvd., across from Whole Foods.

To tempt your taste buds with their menu choices, click here.