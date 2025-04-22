New rules for live music hitting St. Pete Beach soon as residents complain about noise levels

The Brief St. Pete Beach is known for a lively party atmosphere, but many residents say it has gone too far. Residents are complaining that noise levels from late-night live music are too high. City officials are debating new rules to limit noise after certain hours of the night.



For many, St. Pete Beach is synonymous with sunshine, sand and the sound of live music from beachside bars. Some locals say the music keeps them up at night, however, and city leaders are now trying to strike a balance.

Live music is a fixture at popular spots like The Toasted Monkey, Jimmy B’s and the Postcard Inn. For local musician Mia Hartley, it’s part of what makes the beach community special.

What they're saying:

"Live music has always been a huge part of St. Pete Beach," Hartley said. "Growing up, we always went and saw the bands play on the beach. That's just what St. Pete Beach has always meant to me, so the thought of that changing is distressing to me."

However, complaints from residents trying to relax have prompted city officials to consider new rules limiting the volume and duration of live performances, restricting sound after 10 p.m. and prohibiting noise more than 500 feet away.

"The music – we can hear it inside our house, it’s like we’re standing right in front of the stage," one resident said during a town hall meeting Tuesday evening.

In response, St. Pete Beach Mayor Adrian Petrila says the city is trying to accommodate both sides.

"We want our residents to be able to enjoy the quiet of their homes, and we also want businesses to thrive," said Petrila. "Which is why we invited both parties to come together and say, okay, what suggestions do you have as a business? How can we help our residents? How can you help your business to do a better job of sound maintenance?"

READ: Florida man dives into lake to save wounded eagle: 'This is the symbol of America man'

"We’re not against it," one attendee said. "We’re just trying to figure out a way to feel like we’re not sitting right inside your restaurant."

Big picture view:

Petrila said he heard several helpful suggestions, including different hours for code enforcement, specialized enforcement teams and improved sound management systems, such as acoustic panels or distributed speaker systems.

"I think decibel reading is a really effective way because it's measurable, and it's quantifiable," Hartley said.

Not everyone left the meeting feeling optimistic. Matt Vario, owner of The Toasted Monkey, expressed frustration over the process.

"The meeting was disheartening. We've tried a lot here," Vario said. "We put up a stage with barriers. We've had multiple [decibel] readings where the city said we were in compliance. People continue to complain."

Vario worries that increased regulation could strip St. Pete Beach of its charm.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

"In general, I've seen a transformation in the last 10 years in St. Pete Beach, where rules continue to increase," Vario said. "We’ll lose those family-owned or locally-owned businesses because of over-regulation."

What's next:

Tuesday’s meeting ended without a vote. City leaders say they’re still gathering input and exploring potential compromises.

The Source: FOX 13's Evyn Moon collected the information in this story.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS LIVE:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: