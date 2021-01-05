New sheriff in town: Kurt Hoffman becomes 11th sheriff of Sarasota County

article

As of midnight, there is a new sheriff in Sarasota County.

After spending over a decade as the Sarasota County sheriff, Tom Knight said his farewells Monday and retired. He was the 10th sheriff for the county and was first sworn in back in 2009.

In a tweet, the sheriff’s office announced Col. Kurt A. Hoffman officially became the 11th sheriff to serve the role. He was previously the chief deputy of the agency.

A swearing-in ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Hoffman’s profile on the sheriff’s office’s website, he has spent more than 30 years working in the criminal justice system. He is a former state prosecutor.

As for Knight, he plans to continue serving the community. He told FOX 13 he will join First Step of Sarasota as president and CEO.

