New span of Howard Frankland Bridge opens to traffic

After several years of construction, the new span of the Howard Frankland Bridge officially opened to traffic in time for the Tuesday morning commute.

Importance of the Howard Frankland Bridge

The backstory:

The bridge is part of I-275, providing a critical link for hundreds of thousands of drivers between Tampa and St. Petersburg.

The original bridge opened in 1960, with a second span opening in 1990 to expand capacity.

Pictured: Traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge on March 24, 2025, before the new southbound span opened to traffic.

In 2017, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced the $865 million project to replace the aging original bridge with a new one. Construction began in 2020.

What's changing with the new bridge?

By the numbers:

The new bridge carries four lanes of southbound traffic. It will also feature four express lanes – two in each direction – which FDOT says will open next year.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pictured: The new southbound span of the Howard Frankland Bridge after it opened to traffic on March 25, 2025.

"This is one of the busiest, if not the busiest, corridors in Tampa Bay. Approximately 200,000 people use this bridge every day, which is more than all the other Tampa Bay bridges combined. That's the Courtney Campbell, the Gandy and the Skyway," said David Alfonso, a project manager with FDOT. "In early 2026, when fully operational – and that's when the express lanes come online – it will increase capacity by 50%."

A separate pathway for bicyclists and pedestrians is also under construction.

Rendering of the Howard Frankland Bridge once the project is completed in 2026. (Courtesy: Florida Department of Transportation.)

What's next:

Northbound traffic will remain in the same lanes until this summer, according to FDOT, at which point northbound traffic will shift to the former southbound span of the bridge.

FDOT says the current northbound bridge, which is nearing the end of its natural lifespan, will be demolished piece by piece, with the project expected to be completed in 2026.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Department of Transportation and previous FOX 13 News reports.

