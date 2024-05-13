New Springs Protection Zones aiming to protect manatees in Weeki Wachee River

New Springs Protection Zones in the Weeki Wachee River, prohibiting mooring, anchoring, or beaching of vessels are being met with mixed reactions.

Hernando County Government teamed up with Southwest Florida Water Management District and FWC to create the concept to replenish and conserve vegetation.

READ: WWII veteran composes piece for Florida Orchestra on Battle of the Bulge

The concept has been in the works since 2016.

"There were some people letting the local government know that the Weeki Wachee River is changing," Hernando County Commissioner Brian Hawkins said. "There was a lot of vegetation that was gone. There was a lot of erosion that was happening."

FWC officials conducted a study to find out what was causing this.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

"There definitely was environmental damage that was happening, and they said that there was environmental damage because of people beaching their vessels on the sides of the Weeki Wachee River. People claiming on the sides of banks, as well as mooring and anchoring," he said. "A lot of times people think that when they moor their anchor, the boat kind of stays there. But that’s not necessarily the case."

Which meant food sources for manatees were scarce. Experts learned some manatees turned to seaweed, which can cause stomach disruptions resulting in death.

"This has happened to six manatees since January [this year] in a very small area of the Mud River. So that’s very concerning," he said. "I think we had five manatee deaths in the entire calendar year in 2020 or 2021 and none of them were because of this."

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

Now, the FWC and the Hernando County Sheriff's Office are in charge of educating and enforcing the Springs Protection Zones on the Weeki Wachee River.

"The goal is not to restrict public access but to use the river in a more environmentally friendly way so that we’re not tearing up the vegetation and causing more damage to the banks," he said, "We want the public to continue to go out and enjoy the river. We just want them to do it responsibly."

According to the FWC, violators could face fines up to $140.

Hernando County is one of the first municipalities in Florida to try out the Spring Protection Zone concept since FWC Commissioners approved it in late 2021.

Marion County resident Kris Wake formed the Save Our Boating Rights FL organization in Fall 2023 after learning the Silver Glen Springs in Lake George could also introduce Springs Protection Zones.

"The devastation to the economic impact was pretty big on our radar here and also in Weeki Wachee," she said. "We want to make sure that we have the ability to consider the economic impact."

The group hopes FWC officials will consider amending the statute to make it more case-specific and less one-size-fits-all.

For more information, click here.