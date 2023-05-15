New Tampa murder suspect stole victim's car, fled to Dade County where he was arrested, police say

A suspect accused of murdering a man at a New Tampa apartment complex was located – along with the victim's car – over 200 miles away on the east coast of Florida, police said.

Monday, Tampa police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Richard Lam. Back on May 1, officers received a report of a deceased body inside one of the units at the Beck Apartments, located at 8801 Hidden River Parkway.

Police said a maintenance worker located the victim. Investigators said they found surveillance video showing Lam near the home at the time of the murder. Fingerprints were also discovered.

Detectives said Lam and the victim – who was not identified in a Tampa Police Department news release – knew each other.

On May 1, the victim's vehicle was found in Palm Beach County. Eventually, police determined Lam's location and arrested him with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Office.

Lam was charged with grand theft and murder. He was booked in Dade County and faces extradition back to Hillsborough County.