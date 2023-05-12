Convicted cop impersonator who raped woman during illegal traffic stop sentenced to life in prison

Nearly two years ago, Justin Evans pretended to be a police officer and used a fake badge and lights to target victims. In December, a Tampa jury convicted him of kidnapping and rape. On Friday morning, he was formally sentenced to life in prison.

But before that happened, Evans had a few thoughts to share with the court.

"It still was a conflict of interest," proclaimed Evans.

Evans told the judge that he did not get a fair trial because he learned his Hillsborough County public defender, David Hall, was suffering from an illness at the time of the trial.

"I know I do have a right to a healthy lawyer and be able to make cognitive decisions and use his professional judgment," claimed Evans.

PREVIOUS: Fake police officer convicted of raping woman he pulled over in Tampa

Prosecutor Adam Bugg said Evans was driving around Tampa looking for his next victim in August 2021.

"The defendant pretended he was a police officer and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle containing three women," said Bugg.

One of those women – who FOX 13 is not identifying because of the nature of the charges – said Evans ordered her out of the car and arrested her.

"He told me I was under arrest because he found marijuana in the car," the woman stated.

She added that Evans handcuffed her, put her in the back seat of his car, drove her to an apartment complex parking lot in Tampa, and raped her.

"He made me lay on my back, and he put his mouth everywhere," she recalled.

After the sexual assault, Evans ran out of gas and flagged down a driver who drove them to a gas station. During cross-examination, the victim was asked why she didn't run or try to get away.

She said she feared the unidentified driver was working with Evans after she told the man about being raped, but didn't believe her.

"My worst fear is that I take off running and somebody chases me down or tries to kill me, so I just stayed," she explained.

Evans himself took the stand during his trial and denied he pretended to be a police officer.

His public defender David Hall questioned him, "Do you order anybody to do anything?"

"No," replied Evans.

Hall asked a follow-up question, "Did you tell anybody you're with law enforcement?"

"Absolutely not," said Evans.

Evans even broke down when he described the sexual encounter with the victim, claiming it was consensual after the two agreed to meet up to smoke marijuana.

He said, at one point, the woman asked for money in exchange for sex. He said they agreed to $200.

FROM 2021: HCSO: Man impersonated officer to 'arrest' woman, then raped her

But prosecutors said there is no evidence money ever changed hands.

The jury didn’t believe him and found him guilty. During his sentencing, Evans' new lawyer told the court he was molested as a child and came from a broken home.

Tampa Judge Michael Williams ultimately sentenced Evans to life in prison. The prosecutor dropped the remaining charges on a separate case once he heard the judge’s ruling.

Evans had no visible reaction and was escorted out of the courtroom.