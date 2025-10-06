New traffic pattern starts this week at US 301 and Symmes Road in Riverview

The Brief A new traffic pattern begins this week at US 301 and Symmes Road in Riverview. The Florida Department of Transportation warns drivers to expect delays for the next two months. Driveways, sidewalks, side streets, and emergency vehicle access will remain open during this temporary traffic pattern.



Drivers in Riverview can expect delays as FDOT continues making improvements to US 301 at Symmes Road. This week the traffic shift begins.

What to Expect:

Hillsborough drivers will encounter a traffic shift to the east side of the road through Symmes Road, reducing travel to two lanes each way between Berner Lane and Avian Forrest Drive.

The project includes replacing the asphalt pavement with a durable concrete surface, performing drainage improvements, and updating ramps and sidewalks to ADA standards. Also, new traffic signals will be installed at US 301 and Shady Preserve Drive, Rhodine Road, and Summerfield Boulevard/Ramble Creek Drive.

What's next:

Weather permitting, construction is expected to finish in early 2027.