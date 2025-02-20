New traffic ramps open as part of major I-75/U.S. 301 interchange overhaul

The Brief A new southbound on-ramp at the I-75 and U.S. 301 interchange in Manatee County is now open. A new northbound off-ramp from I-75 to U.S. 301 will open on Friday morning. The changes are part of a $145 million reconstruction project.



Drivers in Manatee County are now using a newly opened southbound on-ramp at the I-75 and U.S. 301 interchange, part of a $145 million reconstruction project led by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to improve traffic flow and accommodate future growth.

The new southbound on-ramp to I-75 opened early Thursday morning, requiring motorists on U.S. 301 South to turn left at a new traffic signal under the I-75 overpass to access the interstate. The previous loop ramp has been permanently closed.

"The problem with the old ramps or the loop ramps is that traffic backed up all the way to the interstate," construction project manager Alex Ruiz told FOX 13 News.

Another major change is coming Friday, Feb. 21, at 6 a.m., when a new northbound off-ramp from I-75 to U.S. 301 will open. This new exit, located approximately one mile south of the old one, will direct drivers over the Manatee River before merging onto U.S. 301.

Launched in October 2021, the interchange reconstruction is one of the region’s most significant infrastructure projects.

"It’s been four years in the making," Ruiz said. "It’s approximately 100,000 vehicles that travel through the area. Thirty percent of that is coming and going to (U.S.) 301 on those ramps, so it’s a high volume that will be using these new ramps."

The overhaul includes converting the existing partial cloverleaf design into a tight diamond interchange, which is expected to improve traffic efficiency and reduce congestion. Additionally, I-75 is being widened to an eight-lane divided roadway, with future expansion plans allowing for up to ten lanes, including express lanes.

Other improvements include upgrades at three intersections along U.S. 301 – 51st Avenue East, 60th Avenue East, and 19th Street East – as well as new auxiliary lanes between SR 64 and the new ramps to facilitate merging traffic.

"We're going to get rid of all the weaving and people changing lanes at the last minute and braking," Ruiz said. "And when you get off to 301, it's going to be an easier movement."

FDOT officials say the project is designed to handle increasing traffic volumes and extend the interstate’s capacity well beyond 2050. Drivers are urged to remain alert and allow extra time as motorists adjust to the new traffic patterns.

