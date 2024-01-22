'Entertainment of the future': New virtual reality gaming experience at Westshore Plaza Mall

Westshore Plaza Mall is home to a virtual reality free roam gaming experience.

The experience promises an unparalleled adventure for gamers at Zero Latency Tampa. The state-of-the-art facility at Westshore Plaza Mall invites enthusiasts to step into a new dimension of gaming, where they can navigate expansive virtual landscapes that push the boundaries of conventional gaming.

"We think it’s the new movie theater and entertainment of the future. In every aspect—competitive, cooperative—you can be a part of that story and not just watch it," said Will Collins with Zero Latency Tampa.

Gamers can fight zombies, battle pirates and travel through alien worlds.

This unique gaming haven offers participants an adrenaline-packed journey, where they are not mere spectators but active participants in the virtual realms they explore.

"You step into a new experience where your body becomes a controller," shared Collins.

There is also a world-class golf and multi-sports simulator with over 85 courses and 18 holes.

