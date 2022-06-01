New Wesley Chapel shipping container park opens with dozens of restaurants, shops

A brand-new shipping container park called Krate has opened with dozens of shops and restaurants in Wesley Chapel. It sits just off I-75 at the Grove.

"There's nothing like it really in the world. I would say it's probably one of the largest container parks in the country," said Phuong Nguyen with Krate.

There are 94 shipping containers that house 46 unique businesses. On top of plenty of restaurants and retail, there is a stage for daily entertainment, and the open air park is inclusive for the whole family.

"Wanted it to be inviting and fun, a place where you just felt you can hang out" Nguyen said. "And I’ll tell you, a lot of these owners are first time owners, too."

Cheese and charcuterie bar, Yummy Tablas, is one of those small businesses. Owner Heidi Esquivel said her container storefront is a dream come true after launching the concept on social media during the pandemic.

"I was for so many years struggling to find my passion. I used to work cleaning houses, working in construction, and finally, three-years ago, I finally found my dream, my passion," she said. "This is my baby."

Brew Bar is another brand-new local business. It is a self-pour taproom, so you control how much goes into your glass.

"We have different beer, mixed drinks, a lot of local stuff which is nice for different breweries. We have different margaritas on tap and we have wine as well," explained co-owner Krysten Sabb.

Sabb and her husband wanted to be a part of Krate because of how unique it is, and what the concept offers for the region.

"It's just so diverse, and that's what I love about Krate. There's something here for everybody, there's shopping, there's baby stuff, there's adult stuff," Sabb said.

Advertisement

Wednesday was the soft opening and the official grand opening for Krate is this Saturday.