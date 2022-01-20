New young driver pilot program allows teens to drive semi-trucks across state lines

A new federal pilot program will establish an apprenticeship that would allow 18 to 20-year-old truck drivers to cross state lines.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and Department of Transportation (DOT) announced the Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot Program this month.

The hope is to address a severe truck driver shortage and supply chain issues.

"But there's been a shortage for many years, and the primary reason is that more people are retiring than getting into the industry. Of course, in 2021 with COVID, there are so many things that toppled the supply-demand formula," said Brad Ball, president of Roadmaster Drivers School.

Ball said they train about 7,000 drivers each year but this program would add to that allow up to 3,000 apprentices. Right now a driver must be 21 years old to cross state lines with their freight, something that’s kept a lot of people away from the industry.

"Eighteen to 20-year-olds can drive right now within state lines. So, an 18 to 20-year-old right now can drive from Key West to Pensacola, what 800 miles but they can't drive 30 miles from Tallahassee to Thomasville, Georgia. So, it's a little ridiculous that we don't think they can drive across state lines."

But some groups like the Truck Safety Coalition are concerned about opening this door for young drivers.

Through the pilot program, drivers must complete a total of 400 probationary hours under an experienced driver before they can drive on their own, they will be monitored after and have to submit monthly reports until they turn 21. Participants must also have a thorough review of their driving record before entering the program.

The Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot Program is part of President Biden’s Infrastructure program and one of many initiatives to recruit and retain more truck drivers.